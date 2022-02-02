STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Schools reopen under the shadow of Covid

Low attendance seen on the first day back to school; authorities adopt measures to protect students from the virus

Published: 02nd February 2022 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

School reopening, Covid

a health worker administers a Covid shot to a student. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All educational institutions reopened in Telangana on Tuesday on a cautious note under the shadow of lurking Covid-19.The State government had decided to reopen schools, colleges and other educational institutions after reports indicated that Covid-19 was on the wane. Authorities claim that the Covid-19 norms are being strictly followed in all educational institutions to arrest the spread of the infection. The precautionary measures include the sanitisation of premises, ensuring safe distance among the pupils and mandatory wearing of masks. 

The attendance in schools on the first day was thin as parents are wary of sending their wards to school. Though it is a little unnerving, several parents nonetheless have sent their children to schools as education is also equally important for them.With most of the academic year knocked away by the pandemic, the government and the parents want to salvage whatever little time is lift is left before the academic year comes to a close.

ALSO READ: Reopening of schools based on expert advice: Health secy J Radhakrishnan

TS records 2.8K Covid cases

Telangana reported 2,850 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday after conducting 94,020 tests. The State also saw 4,391 previously-infected individuals recovering from the virus, taking the active case tally to 35,625. The State also reported two deaths due to the virus, taking the death toll to 4,091.

Amongst districts, the highest caseload was seen in the GHMC limits with 859 cases, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri with 173 cases and 157 cases in Ranagreddy. All districts are observing a gradual decline in caseload, the data shows.Meanwhile, 2,10,820 doses of vaccine were administered on Tuesday. The State also gave 6,490 precautionary doses. The fully vaccinated adult population is now at 86 per cent.

TAGS
Covid-19 School Reopening Third wave
