STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Second, but solid opinion

We know what most people run to do immediately upon learning about the diagnosis — seek a second opinion. 

Published: 02nd February 2022 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Rachel Dammala
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The anxiety that comes with having to go through numerous tests to be able to diagnose what one is going through is scary enough. Coming to terms with what we’ve been diagnosed with is another trauma by itself. We know what most people run to do immediately upon learning about the diagnosis — seek a second opinion. 

The very idea of believing what we just heard could be wrong or that there could be multiple other options to try and treat an issue, offer relief. But, how important is it to go for a second opinion? How often should one go for it? Doctors in the city share answers to these questions and many more. Explaining when a patient can seek a second opinion, Dr Anupam Sibal, group medical director at Apollo Hospitals, says, “It can and must be considered when: the diagnosis has not been made yet, there is no improvement, the suggested treatment is very complex and for rare diseases.” 

ALSO READ: Doctor of all trades 

While he believes that going for a second opinion for every little issue can be unnecessary, he adds that in several cases, a second opinion is quite valuable. “It can result in modification of treatment, a very different treatment plan and sometimes, the second opinion might reveal that no treatment is necessary! We have to realise that collective wisdom can be of immense value.” Recently, in a first in the country, Apollo Hospitals announced a collaboration with The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic to bring international second opinion services to their patients. 

Dr G Navodaya, consultant, general medicine, at Care Hospitals in Banjara Hills, says a second opinion can offer insight into additional treatment options that the first doctor may not have mentioned. “Many of us choose to see another doctor after we have received an initial diagnosis. Getting a second opinion can help us make better decisions for our health,” says Dr Navodaya. However, when going for a second opinion, patients should share all information with the doctor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Test Diagnose Doctor Anxiety Trauma Opinion
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp