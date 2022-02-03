STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Autopsy clears mom after 1-year-old daughter dies

Locals who saw this, suspected Laxmi of beating her daughter to death and alerted the police immediately.

Published: 03rd February 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

dead body child death murder corpse

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A post-mortem report on Wednesday confirmed that a one-year-old girl who had died under suspicious circumstances at Mangalhat late on Tuesday, passed away due to ill health. Rumours started swirling soon after the child died that her mother had killed her in a drunken stupor. However, the autopsy report did not mention any injuries on the girl’s body, police said.  “Prima facie, a case under Section 174 of the CrPC was registered and investigation began. Based on the post-mortem findings and other clues, the investigation will proceed,” said N Ravi, Inspector, Mangalhat police station.

According to police, the girl’s mother, 32-year-old Laxmi lives in one of the huts near Dattatreya Kaman, behind Seetharambagh temple in Mangalhat. A ragpicker, Laxmi is addicted to alcohol despite having a toddler to look after.On Tuesday, after completing her day’s work, she consumed a large amount of alcohol. Later during the night, she tried to wake up her daughter from her sleep by patting her cheeks and back.  

Locals who saw this, suspected Laxmi of beating her daughter to death and alerted the police immediately.
When night patrolling teams rushed to the spot, locals told them that Laxmi had beaten the child to death. 
The post-mortem report however ruled both external and internal injuries. Doctors believe that the girl was suffering from some infection. They also said that the girl could have died during the afternoon hours. Police suspect as Laxmi was heavily drunk, she did not realise this and thinking the child was asleep, tried to wake her up.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Child Death Mangalhat Autopsy
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp