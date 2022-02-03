BDL to make Konkurs-M missile for Indian Army

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and Indian Army on Wednesday signed a three-year contract of Rs 3,131.82 crore for manufacture and supply of anti-tank guided missile Konkurs-M to the Indian Army. Konkurs-M is a second-generation, mechanised infantry anti-tank guided missile, to destroy armoured vehicles. The missile can be launched either from BMP-II tank or from ground launcher. It covers a range between 75 and 4,000 metre with a flight time of 19 seconds.

CMD of BDL Commodore (Retd) Siddharth Mishra said that Konkurs-M will be manufactured under license agreement with a Russian equipment manufacturer. BDL has augmented its manufacturing capacity to meet the domestic as well as overseas demand for Konkurs-M. BDL also exports the missile to friendly countries. As a part of its global outreach, the company also offers portable anti-tank guided missiles Nag, Milan-2T and Amogha.

The Atmanirbhar Bharat mission of the Government of India has given momentum to the indigenization efforts of the company. The company is also strengthening its in-house R&D capabilities to take up product innovation in order to mitigate Indian armed forces’ product dependency on foreign countries.