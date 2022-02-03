STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Exam fear drives teen to suicide

According to the police, the victim had on Tuesday asked her father to get her study material to prepare for the examination. 

Anxiety, Mental health, Suicide

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An engineering student died by suicide at Musheerabad, allegedly due to the fear of examinations. The 19-year-old was found hanging in her home late on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, the victim had on Tuesday asked her father to get her study material to prepare for the examination. Her father did get her the study material and later,  the victim’s parents went to visit a relative admitted in a hospital at Medchal.When they returned home, they found her hanging. 

Police found that the victim was worried over her lack of preparation for the examination. Following a complaint by the parents, a case was registered at Musheerabad police station. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem on Wednesday.

