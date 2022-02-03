STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mahbubnagar cops nab gang of burglars

On the way to Hyderabad, when they reached Rajapur village near Jadcherla, they noticed a locked house and broke into it and decamped with gold jewellery.

Published: 03rd February 2022 07:25 AM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police on Wednesday nabbed a five-member gang of burglars from Hyderabad involved in a burglary in Jadcherla of Mahbubnagar district and recovered the stolen jewellery and vehicles used for committing the offence.

Based on clues and technical evidence, police and arrested the gang involved in eight cases including three in Karnataka, three in Mahbubnagar and two in Rachakonda Commissionerate limits, said Mahbubnagar DSP B Kishan.

Mohd Sohail Qureshi, Mohd Abraruddin, Salam Bin Ali, Mohd Sohail belong to different parts of Hyderabad while Ismail Shah is from Karnataka.  Members of the gang had been arrested in different parts of Telangana earlier. When in prison, they became friends and continued to mingle after coming out of prison on bail.

On January 23, they started for Jadcherla in a car. Enroute at Bhoothpur they filled fuel and fled without paying the bill of Rs 3,500. On the way to Hyderabad, when they reached Rajapur village near Jadcherla, they noticed a locked house and broke into it and decamped with gold jewellery.

Sohail Qureshi was involved in 21 offences in the past, Abraruddin in 12, Salam in eight, Sohail four and Ismail too has previous history.

