STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Money woes lead coach to hang self 

According to police, Kankara Rajeev Kumar was found hanging in his rented room in Jeedimetla. 

Published: 03rd February 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

suicide, hangs, rope

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old youngster, who was working as a tennis coach, allegedly died by suicide owing to financial issues. According to police, Kankara Rajeev Kumar was found hanging in his rented room in Jeedimetla.On Tuesday evening, Rajeev Kumar sent a text message to his friend saying ‘Sorry Subhash’. Subhash, who saw the message later, rushed to the victim’s room and found him hanging from the ceiling. 

Rajeev Kumar had shifted to a rented room around six months ago. During inquiries, police found that the deceased took the extreme step as he was depressed due to loneliness and financial issues. Based on a complaint from his cousin Rajashekar, police registered a case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tennis coach Suicide Financial issue
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp