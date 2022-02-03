Money woes lead coach to hang self 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old youngster, who was working as a tennis coach, allegedly died by suicide owing to financial issues. According to police, Kankara Rajeev Kumar was found hanging in his rented room in Jeedimetla.On Tuesday evening, Rajeev Kumar sent a text message to his friend saying ‘Sorry Subhash’. Subhash, who saw the message later, rushed to the victim’s room and found him hanging from the ceiling.

Rajeev Kumar had shifted to a rented room around six months ago. During inquiries, police found that the deceased took the extreme step as he was depressed due to loneliness and financial issues. Based on a complaint from his cousin Rajashekar, police registered a case.