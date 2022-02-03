Anurag University gears up to develop and launch satellite in collaboration with ITCA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Here’s some exciting news for tech geeks: for the first time in Telangana, an educational institution is gearing up to develop and launch a satellite in collaboration with the Indian Technology Congress Association (ITCA).

Anurag University has signed an MoU with ITCA to participate in the joint development of Anurag Satellite (ANURAGsat) and contribute to the initiative launched by the Centre — 75 Students’ Satellites Mission 2022, to mark 75 years of Independence.

Mission 2022 aims to launch 75 student-built satellites into orbit, with the larger emphasis on academia laying a foundation to science-based education and experience-based learning. Global Space Tech organisations from Israel, Serbia and Japan are among other nations taking part in the mission.