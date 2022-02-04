Government to e-auction plots in 10 districts

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time, the cash-strapped State government would conduct e-auctioning of developed plots in 10 districts of Telangana.The districts where e-auctions are proposed to be taken up include Jogulamba-Gadwal, Mahbubnagar, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri and others.

The government has decided to utilise the services of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) to extend support to the districts conducting the e-auction.

On behalf of the State government, HMDA and TSIIC had successfully conducted e-auction of the plots in Khanamet, Kokapet, Uppal Bhagayat, Puppalaguda and many other places both in city and its outskirts, through an online platform managed by MSTC Limited. These auctions had fetched a huge amounts to the State government.

Taking into account their experience, the State government has directed HMDA and TSIIC to guide and support the Collectors of the eight to ten districts in conducting the e-auction. In this connection a meeting was held at the MCR HRD Institute a few days ago where senior officials and district Collectors discussed the proposed e-auction.

Initially, the HMDA and TSIIC will be allotted four to five districts each for conducting the auction and an order to this effect is expected to be issued soon. HMDA and TSIIC will guide the districts on how to issue the notification, how to operate the MSTC account, how to conduct e-auctions etc, sources told Express.

Incidentally, the government earned over Rs 2,000 crore from the auction of 49.949 acres in Kokapet in Hyderabad last July. The highest bid was Rs 60 crore per acre for a 1.65 acre plot in this auction.

