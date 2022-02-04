Tax dispute resolution programme on Sundays

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be holding its ‘Property Tax Parishkaram’, a weekly programme to facilitate resolution of various disputes with regard to assessment of property tax, on all Sundays between February 6 and March 27.The programme will be conducted at all circle offices between 9.30 am and 1 pm on eight Sundays -- February 6, 13, 20 and 27 and March 6, 13, 20 and 27.

In the present financial year, the Corporation has collected only Rs 1,180 crore property tax as against the target of Rs 1,900 crore. In view of this, it has taken a decision to enhance revenue without increasing property tax. Towards this direction, efforts are being made to bring more properties into the tax net and also address disputes pertaining to the assessment. The weekly dispute resolution programme will have zonal commissioners, deputy commissioners and other officials who will address the grievances of the assessees.