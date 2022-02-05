STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi says 'digital agriculture' is India's future, 'indisposed' CM KCR skips event

Launching the golden jubilee celebrations of ICRISAT in Hyderabad on Saturday, the Prime Minister said the talented youth of the country can do great work in this field

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 50th Anniversary Celebrations of ICRISAT, Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that 'digital agriculture' is the future of the country.

Launching the golden jubilee celebrations of the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) here on Saturday, the Prime Minister said the talented youth of the country can do great work in this field.

He listed areas like crop assessment, land records digitisation, spraying insecticides and nutrients by drones which are witnessing increased use of technology and artificial intelligence. "India’s efforts are increasing relentlessly for empowering farmers through digital technology," he said.

Modi said the country had surplus food grains to ensure food security. Now, the government was focusing on nutrition security along with food security, he added.

The Prime Minister unveiled the golden jubilee logo of the ICRISAT and released a commemorative postal stamp.
 
Earlier, scientists explained the various research activities going on at ICRISAT to the Prime Minister.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and Jai Vignan was the slogan of the Prime Minister.

Director general of ICRISAT Jacqueline d’Arros Hughes said that the institute was focusing on research to make dry land agriculture resilient, sustainable and profitable.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy were present.

CM KCR not present

When the Prime Minister arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday afternoon, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and other officials received him at Shamshabad airport. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did not receive the Prime Minister and did not attend the ICRISAT programme, as he is reportedly indisposed.

The Prime Minister will shortly unveil and dedicate the statue of Ramanujacharya, exponent of Vishishtadvaita, to the world at Muchintal near the international airport. The statue of Ramanujacharya is named the 'statue of equality'.

