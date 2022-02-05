STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Teacher falls off moving train, dies

Meanwhile, on Friday, he was found dead by the railway tracks between Lalaguda and Secunderabad railway stations. 

Train, death

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bypelli Kameshwar Rao (38), a Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT), died after he accidentally fell from a moving train near Lalaguda railway station on Friday. Kameshwar Rao was posted in the Upper Primary School in Sangam Kalan village in Vikarabad district. Kameshwar Rao, who hails from Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, joined the Education Department through DSC entrance in the year 2012.For the past five years, he was working at Shameerpet and was recently transferred to Sangam Kalan village. He reported to the new place a few days ago.

On Wednesday, he left Sangam Kalan informing that he has to collect some documents in Shameerpet. Meanwhile, on Friday, he was found dead by the railway tracks between Lalaguda and Secunderabad railway stations. After analysing the position of the body and the injuries, police suspect that he could have accidentally fallen from a moving train.

