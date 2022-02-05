Tiny cakes, big surprises

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mini-cakes packed with flavours and served on auspicious occasions is a must-have this Chinese New Year. Called mooncakes, the dessert is given to people while greeting them and is considered to bring good luck.

“These cakes are had with tea or coffee. It is a small piece of cake with a filling comprising expensive items such as bean paste and lotus seed paste. It is made in moulds,” says chef Kailash Gundupalli, Director of Culinary, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre.

The hotel is hosting a Mooncake Festival to celebrate The Year of The Tiger at its pastry shop, La Café. This piece of art is baked in such a way that when it’s sliced, it does not have any creases or folds. The entire process takes about two-and-half hours.

Varieties on display