STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Tiny cakes, big surprises

Mini-cakes packed with flavours and served on auspicious occasions is a must-have this Chinese New Year.

Published: 05th February 2022 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Mini-cakes packed with flavours and served on auspicious occasions is a must-have this Chinese New Year. Called mooncakes, the dessert is given to people while greeting them and is considered to bring good luck. 

“These cakes are had with tea or coffee. It is a small piece of cake with a filling comprising expensive items such as bean paste and lotus seed paste. It is made in moulds,” says chef Kailash Gundupalli, Director of Culinary, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre.

The hotel is hosting a Mooncake Festival to celebrate The Year of The Tiger at its pastry shop, La Café. This piece of art is baked in such a way that when it’s sliced, it does not have any creases or folds. The entire process takes about two-and-half hours. 

Varieties on display 

  • Purple snowy mooncake with sweet potato stuffing
  • Bamboo charcoal sesame walnut mooncake with black sesame paste and macadamia nuts
  • Lotus mooncake with lotus paste and five nuts paste which we place in the centre
  • Triple chocolate mooncake with hazelnut filling
  • Green tea vanilla crème custard mooncake has a green tea custard with berries inside
  • Angeer Kalakan with motichoor laddu. This is filled with angeer kalakan and laddu, and cover with kalakan. When you cut it, you can see the rich yellow colour
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mini-cakes Chinese New Year Dessert
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp