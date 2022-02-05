STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Tragic Picnic: Two drown in check dam

The group was clicking photos at the scenic site. Sudhakar and Hareesh, both aged 21, got into the water for better photos when they were washed away. 

Published: 05th February 2022 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Drowning

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A picnic ended on a tragic note for a group of six friends when two fell into the Gandi Cheruvu check dam on Friday afternoon. According to the Abdullapurmet police: “Six friends including four men and two women in their 20s went on a picnic on Friday. They first visited the Sanghi temple and then Gandi Cheruvu check dam in Abdullapurmet.

The group was clicking photos at the scenic site. Sudhakar and Hareesh, both aged 21, got into the water for better photos when they were washed away. Upon receiving a complaint, an Abdullapurmet police team and fire department staffers rushed to the spot for a rescue operation. With the help of locals, they fished out Hareesh’s body while Sudhakar is still missing.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drown Picnic Gandi Cheruvu check dam
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp