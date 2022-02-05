Tragic Picnic: Two drown in check dam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A picnic ended on a tragic note for a group of six friends when two fell into the Gandi Cheruvu check dam on Friday afternoon. According to the Abdullapurmet police: “Six friends including four men and two women in their 20s went on a picnic on Friday. They first visited the Sanghi temple and then Gandi Cheruvu check dam in Abdullapurmet.

The group was clicking photos at the scenic site. Sudhakar and Hareesh, both aged 21, got into the water for better photos when they were washed away. Upon receiving a complaint, an Abdullapurmet police team and fire department staffers rushed to the spot for a rescue operation. With the help of locals, they fished out Hareesh’s body while Sudhakar is still missing.

