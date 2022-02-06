25-year-old techie dies after falling off newly inauguarated flyover in Hyderabad 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old techie died after falling off the newly inaugurated Shaikpet flyover on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Preetam Bharadwaj Bondalapati of Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh.

Police said the victim died after his bike rammed into the side railing, throwing him off the flyover. He met with the accident when he was on his way back home after the day’s work.

Raidurgam Sub-inspector G Saidulu said the victim died on the spot after receiving multiple injuries after he was thrown onto the road below the flyover. A case has been registered and further investigation is on, said the officer. However, the officer has ruled out the hit-and-run angle in the accident.

“Though there are no CCTV cameras installed in the area, from the analysis of the accident scene, it is clear that it was not a hit-and-run case,” he added. Bharadwaj has been residing with his relatives in Secunderabad and working for a software firm in Raidurgam.