STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

25-year-old techie dies after falling off newly inauguarated flyover in Hyderabad 

A 25-year-old techie died after falling off the newly inaugurated Shaikpet flyover on Friday night.

Published: 06th February 2022 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old techie died after falling off the newly inaugurated Shaikpet flyover on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Preetam Bharadwaj Bondalapati of Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh.

Police said the victim died after his bike rammed into the side railing, throwing him off the flyover. He met with the accident when he was on his way back home after the day’s work.

Raidurgam Sub-inspector G Saidulu said the victim died on the spot after receiving multiple injuries after he was thrown onto the road below the flyover. A case has been registered and further investigation is on, said the officer. However, the officer has ruled out the hit-and-run angle in the accident.

“Though there are no CCTV cameras installed in the area, from the analysis of the accident scene, it is clear that it was not a hit-and-run case,” he added. Bharadwaj has been residing with his relatives in Secunderabad and working for a software firm in Raidurgam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shaikpet flyover Andhra Pradesh Death
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp