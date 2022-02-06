STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad youth who left home to attend examination missing

Police registered a missing case and started an investigation.

Published: 06th February 2022 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An engineering student M Giridhar who left home to attend an examination went missing. He was last seen at the Secunderabad Railway station. Police registered a missing case and started an investigation.

According to police, Giridhar belonging to Sangareddy district, had left home on Wednesday, informing that he has to attend an examination at the college. But he did not return home. When his family members tried calling him over the phone, they found it switched off.

They checked his mobile location through an application and found his location at Secunderabad railway station. They immediately rushed to the railway station and with the help of railway officials checked CCTVs and found that he was near one of the foot overbridges.

Later, his mobile location was found in Chirala in AP. With no further clues, they lodged a complaint with the railway police.

