Three peddlers arrested with 1.5 kg ganja in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Humayunnagar police and Malkajgiri SOT on Saturday nabbed four peddlers accused in two cases and recovered 1.54 kg of ganja from them.

Two men, S Bharath and V Rithvik Raj held at RK Puram bridge carrying 540 gm of ganja in black plastic bags. The duo told the sleuths that their accomplice Meherban had fled.

In another case, two peddlers were apprehended by Humayunnagar police and one kg ganja was seized from them.

The accused were identified as Vivek Singh and Sheetal Singh. On Saturday, Vivek was waiting for customers near Priya Theatre, Mallepally when the police nabbed him.