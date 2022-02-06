STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three peddlers arrested with 1.5 kg ganja in Hyderabad

In another case, two peddlers were apprehended by Humayunnagar police and one kg ganja was seized from them.

Published: 06th February 2022 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

ganja

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Humayunnagar police and Malkajgiri SOT on Saturday nabbed four peddlers accused in two cases and recovered 1.54 kg of ganja from them.

Two men, S Bharath and V Rithvik Raj held at RK Puram bridge carrying 540 gm of ganja in black plastic bags. The duo told the sleuths that their accomplice Meherban had fled.

The accused were identified as Vivek Singh and Sheetal Singh. On Saturday, Vivek was waiting for customers near Priya Theatre, Mallepally when the police nabbed him.

