Ancient inscription of Kalyani Chalukyas found in Basara town

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An archaeology enthusiast discovered a stone inscription with the orders passed by 10th century Kalyani Chalukyan ruler Satyasraya atop a hillock called Dasthagiri Gutta in Basara town of Nirmal district.

B Ram Mohan, a member of Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam, discovered the inscription on a boulder, on which Satyasraya, who also had the names ‘Satti’ and ‘Sattiga,’ had passed orders for construction of houses in that area.

Satyasraya was the successor of Tailapa-II, who had established the dynasty. According to Ram Mohan, it appeared that the name ‘Ramaswamy’ mentioned on the inscription, referred to a legal officer in the kingdom.

A Trishul carved below the inscription indicated that the king was an ardent follower of Shaivism at the time, he observed.