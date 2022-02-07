Couple flees after duping neighbours of Rs 2.5 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The city police have booked a couple who has been living in Suraram locality for the last twenty years for duping over a hundred people of over Rs 2.5 crore, which was collected as part of a local chit fund.

Many middle-class families in India deposit their money in chit fund schemes on a daily or monthly basis. The accused couple -- Maddirala Padma and Vijay Kumar -- raised chits in their neighbourhood and fled with the money they had collected from more than a hundred people living in their neighbourhood.

The couple ran a grocery store in the same area, where they managed the monthly chit investments. They gained people’s trust by returning the money from time to time.

Recently, the couple’s neighbours became suspicious after they did not turn up for a few days. When the victims called the couple over the phone, they were assured that the money would be returned within a few days. When the victims called them again, their mobiles were switched off.

Each victim has their sad tales: one was saving money for her husband’s treatment while another was saving it for her daughter’s marriage next month.

One of the victims said that she thought of Padma as her own sister as they were known to each other for almost twenty years. Police have registered a case in this regard, and are now on the lookout for the accused.