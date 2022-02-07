STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GHMC solves 4 of 56 property tax grievances

In the present financial year, Rs 1,185 crore property tax has been collected against a target of Rs 1,900 crore.

Published: 07th February 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 56 grievances relating to property tax issues were received during Property Tax Parishkaram, a weekly programme organised by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Sunday. Four of those grievances have been solved and the remaining will be sorted out within a week, the officials said.

Most of the cases pertain to pending mutations, legal cases, revision petitions, levying of high property tax, new assessment of properties and other tax-related matters. The GHMC will also organise Property Tax Parishkaram programmes on all Sundays till March 27. These programmes are being conducted at all circle offices between 9.30 am and 1 pm on Sundays. 

In the present financial year, Rs 1,185 crore property tax has been collected against a target of Rs 1,900 crore. In view of this, the corporation has taken a decision to enhance revenue without increasing property tax. The weekly disputes resolution programme will have zonal commissioners, deputy commissioners and other officials who will address the assessees issues.

Meets on all Sundays

The GHMC will also organise Property Tax Parishkaram programmes on all Sundays till March 27

