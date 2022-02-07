STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Harassed by wife, techie ends life

Recently, the techie's wife lodged a complaint against him and his parents in the local police station, following which they were arrested and lodged in prison.

Student suicide, stress, pressure, depression

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over family issues, a techie died by suicide at Sanath nagar under Cyberabad Commissionerate. The deceased, Shaik Jameel was found hanging at his home, said police. 

Jameel, a resident of Allapur of Sanath Nagar got married to Sohaila Khanu of Nuzvid in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh in October 2020. A few days into the marriage, the couple started having differences. Six months ago, Sohaila left Jameel and started living with her parents. Recently, she lodged a complaint against him and his parents in the local police station, following which they were arrested and lodged in prison. A few days ago, they came out on bail.

Since then, Jameel was upset and he was having some issues with his family members over the incident. On Saturday night, when all the family members were on the first floor of their house, Jameel came down to the ground floor. Later, his family members found him hanging.  Jameel took the extreme step due to harassment by his wife, alleged his family members. 

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

