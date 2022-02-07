Students turn peddlers, nabbed with hashish oil

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: North Zone Task Force sleuths on Sunday apprehended five college students, who turned from ganja addicts to peddlers, at Chikkadpally and seized hashish oil worth Rs 2.4 lakh from them.

The five accused, all of them friends, were identified as R Ajay, the supplier, P Pruthy the distributer and Bathini Raj Kumar, G Bhanu Prasad and C Lakhan the peddlers. All of them are aged below 22 and residents of Musheerabad, Warasiguda, Chikkadpally, Bansilalpet and Secunderabad. The Task Force said that they are college students who were addicted to ganja and then started smoking hashish oil in secluded places.

To earn money and satisfy their craving, Raj Kumar hatched a plan and involved his friends. The gang decided to procure the hashish oil and sell at a profit. Accordingly, Raj Kumar used to buy 5 grams of hashish oil for Rs 1,000 and sell it for Rs 2,000.

The gang had reached a designated spot in Chikkadpally police station limits to clinch a deal when the Task Force team swooped down on them and nabbed them. They were produced before a court.

Cops foil bid to smuggle ganja, two arrested

Ramannapet Circle police of Rachakonda Commissionerate on Sunday foiled a bid to smuggle ganja from AP to Kerela and seized nearly 12 kg of the banned substance worth Rs 42 lakh. Two people were arrested.

According to police, the accused had procured 2 kg ganja and 10 kg hashish form Lambasingi of Andhra Pradesh, and were on their way back to Kerela. The accused have been identified as Ansar and Hassainar, both resident of Kerala.

The accused were travelling in a car in which they had concealed the banned the substance. There were intercepted near Reddibavi of Chotuppal division after police received a reliable tip-off. Police said, the accused had previously smuggled ganja using different routes like Vizag, Rajuhmundry and Bengaluru. The accused will be produced before court.