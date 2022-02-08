STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1.5 kg opium seized, two held in Hyderabad

The SOT also seized a scooter used for transportation and other material, all worth Rs 12.15 lakh from their possession on Monday.

Published: 08th February 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 05:35 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sleuths of Rachakonda commissionerate’s Special Operation Team (SOT) seized 1.5 kg of opium and arrested two Rajasthan-based men Mangi Lal and Om Prakash. They had been smuggling the drug from Rajasthan and were selling it to users in different parts of Hyderabad. 

The SOT also seized a scooter used for transportation and other material, all worth Rs 12.15 lakh from their possession on Monday. On credible information, SOT LB Nagar Zone sleuths along with Uppal police teams, nabbed the duo in Uppal, when they were exchanging a parcel containing the drug.
 

