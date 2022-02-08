Demolish illegal structures completely, orders Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, on Monday, directed the officials concerned to take steps for demolishing the unauthorised structures completely instead of razing them partially.She participated in the zonal level meeting of Secunderabad zone and reviewed the implementation of works. The Mayor told officials to pay more special attention to sanitation in the city.

Assistant Medical Officers for Health (AMOHs) have been told to be proactive to monitor the works and check the working of sanitation workers.There should be a dress code for sanitary jawans and also instructed the officials to fill the vacancies of sanitation workers as prescribed rules. They have been told to repair the toilet works and make them functional.

The RuB at Tukaram Gate in Secunderabad should be completed and be ready for inauguration by this month end, she said. The SNDP works should be expedited in priority and see that land acquisition process is completed by Feb 15, she said.

Mayor inspects SNDP works

As part of the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP), works on the etaining wall from Mariott Hotel to Fever Hospital were inspected by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi. To address the city’s flooding issues during the monsoon, the State government has taken up the SNDP, in which an RCC retaining wall from Kavadiguda bridge to the confluence point on Musi on either side is being built. Overall, the works will cost `68.40 crore. A total of 6.760 km of retaining walls on both sides of the nala are under progress