STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Demolish illegal structures completely, orders Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi

The RuB at Tukaram Gate in Secunderabad should be completed and be ready for inauguration by this month end, she said.

Published: 08th February 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi.

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi. (Photo | Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, on Monday, directed the officials concerned to take steps for demolishing the unauthorised structures completely instead of razing them partially.She participated in the zonal level meeting of Secunderabad zone and reviewed the implementation of works. The Mayor told officials to pay more special attention to sanitation in the city.

Assistant Medical Officers for Health (AMOHs) have been told to be proactive to monitor the works and check the working of sanitation workers.There should be a dress code for sanitary jawans and also instructed the officials to fill the vacancies of sanitation workers as prescribed rules. They have been told to repair the toilet works and make them functional.

The RuB at Tukaram Gate in Secunderabad should be completed and be ready for inauguration by this month end, she said. The SNDP works should be expedited in priority and see that land acquisition process is completed by Feb 15, she said.

Mayor inspects SNDP works

As part of the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP), works on the etaining wall from Mariott Hotel to Fever Hospital were inspected by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi. To address the city’s flooding issues during the monsoon, the State government has taken up the SNDP, in which an RCC retaining wall from Kavadiguda bridge to the confluence point on Musi on either side is being built. Overall, the works will cost `68.40 crore. A total of 6.760 km of retaining walls on both sides of the nala are under progress 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AMOH Gadwal Vijayalaxmi Unauthorised structure Secunderabad
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp