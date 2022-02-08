Drunk cop runs Sumo into 3 students in Hyderabad 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a suspected case of drunken driving, a homeguard driving a Tata Sumo police vehicle belonging to the Hyderabad city police, lost control and hit three students walking on the road at Kalapathar in the city on Monday evening. The homeguard, identified as Srinivas, deputed to the city headquarters, has been detained and sent for medical examination.

“An accident case has been registered. After the medical examination, relevant charges would be added if he is found to be in a drunken condition at the time of the incident,” said S Sudarshan, Inspector, Kalapathar police station. The three students received minor injuries in the incident and have been shifted to hospital for treatment, he added.

According to police, on Monday evening, Srinivas was on his way to home in Chandrayangutta, after completing his day’s work. While driving through a road near Tadbund X roads, he hit three people from behind. Police found that the victims were returning home from college on foot. They are all out of danger.