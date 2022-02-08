Glow like a diamond this Valentine’s Week

By Express News Service

Love is in the air. This Valentine’s Day show some love to your skin. Check out these homemade recipes which are sure to rejuvenate your skin and make you glow

Day 1 Rose Day

This rose and sandalwood face mask softens and smoothens skin

You’ll need

1/4 cup mashed rose petals

5 tbsp rosewater

1 tbsp honey

3 tbsp sandalwood powder

1 tsp turmeric

Use it

Mix all the ingredients.

Apply the mixture to your face and neck.

Leave it for at least 15 mins and rinse it off gently with water

Day 2 Propose Day

Exfoliate, rejuvenate and make your skin glow with this rice and honey face scrub

You’ll need:

2 tbsp rice

Honey

Use it:

Grind the rice coarsely and add enough honey to make a thick paste.

After cleaning your face with a gentle, natural face wash, apply the scrub onto your face and neck and massage with light strokes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water and apply a moisturiser

Day 3 Chocolate Day

While chocolate is an excellent gift for your lover, it is also extremely beneficial for the skin because of its anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Use this green tea and chocolate face mask to get the enriching and beneficial effects of chocolate

You’ll need:

Brewed green tea

Milk

Honey

Use it:

Let the brewed green tea come to room temperature.

Add 1 tsp of milk and one tbsp of cocoa powder to it.

Mix all the ingredients to get a smooth paste and apply it on your face and neck.

Let it rest for 15-20 minutes.

Wash off with lukewarm water

Day 4 Teddy Day

This rice ginger body scrub will help remove dead skin cells and give you smooth, radiant legs and arms

You’ll need:

½ cup ground rice

½ cup coconut milk

¼ cup brown sugar

1½ tsp of ground ginger

Use it:

Grind the rice, add all the ingredients to it and mix to get a thick paste.

Rub the mixture in a circular motion all over the body before shower and let it rest for a few minutes. Wash it off with water.

The rice grains are a great natural exfoliant, while the starch from the rice helps soothe damaged and irritated skin

Day 5 Hug Day

Cleanse and even out your skin with a multani mitti face pack

You’ll need

4 tbsp multani mitti

1 tbsp of sandalwood powder

1/4 tbsp of turmeric powder

Lemon juice or milk

Use it:

Mix the multani mitti, sandalwood powder and turmeric powder to make a smooth paste with milk or lemon juice.

Apply it on the face and neck.

Wash off with lukewarm water after 15 mins

Day 6 Kiss Day

This Valentine’s week, give your lips some extra TLC. Say good bye to dry, chapped lips with this easy, homemade strawberry lip balm

You’ll need:

1 strawberry

3 tbsp of coconut oil

Use it:

Blend the strawberry into a smooth paste.

Add coconut oil to it.

Mix well and refrigerate overnight.

While the vitamin C in strawberry acts as a gentle exfoliator, the healthy fats in coconut oil replenish the lips

Day 7 Valentine’s Day

On this day, pamper your skin with a sandalwood and turmeric face mask. It’s a last-minute hack to get glowing, bright and radiant skin before you step out to meet your special one

You’ll need:

1 tbsp sandalwood powder

1/4th tsp turmeric powder

2 tbsp rose water

Use it:

Mix the sandalwood and turmeric powder with rosewater and apply it on your face.

Let it stay for around 15 mins and wash off with cool water.

This will leave your skin feeling refreshed and rejuvenated, with an extra glow for Valentine’s Day