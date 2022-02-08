STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hashish oil worth Rs 6.8 lakh seized, five nabbed in Hyderabad

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police arrested a five-member interstate gang and seized hashish oil from them at Chaitanyapuri on Monday. Fourteen bottles of hashish oil and other material, all worth Rs 6.80 lakh, have been seized from their possession.     

The accused have been identified as Shaik Mahamood Basha, Mugi Omkarnadha Reddy, K Vijay Kumar, S Suresh Goud and Bora Manikanta Reddy, all belonging to Andhra Pradesh and residing in Hyderabad. Kulupadu Laxman Rao, the supplier from Visakhapatnam, is absconding.

During interrogation, Basha confessed that he used to procure hashish oil from Laxman Rao for an amount of Rs 1,000 per litre. He sold the same to other accused for Rs 1,500 per litre and the same was sold to other users in different parts of the city for higher prices.Police found that Basha came in contact with Laxman Rao a few months ago and since then he started supplying the oil. 

Basha used to travel to Visakhapatnam by bus, from there to Tuni on a bike, where Laxman Rao arranged the hashish oil. He smuggled it to the city and sold it to other accused persons. Efforts are on to ascertain the source of the peddlers and to nab other accused persons, said the police.

Hashish oil procured for Rs 1,000 per litre

