Hyderabad tops in high-rise launches in southern India

A few years back, there were only a limited number of high-rise buildings in the city.

Published: 08th February 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the rapid development and expansion of the city, there has been a growing demand for high-rise buildings (G+10 floors) in Hyderabad. The data with Anarock Group shows that, in 2021, Hyderabad witnessed 140 projects getting launched and out of this, 57 were high-rise projects. In south India, 118 high rises were launched. Out of this, 57 were launched in Hyderabad alone, followed by 51 in Bengaluru and 10 in Chennai.

With this, Hyderabad has topped high-rise launches in South India. Of the 1,178 projects launched in the top seven cities in 2021, approximately 614 were high-rises. In 2019, over 603 of 960 projects were high-rises. Newly launched projects include apartments, villas and row houses, and independent floors. With this, Hyderabad has topped high-rise launches in South India. 

A few years back, there were only a limited number of high-rise buildings in the city. Now, most of the buyers are looking to stay in high-rise buildings which offers them sufficient space to live and the option to lodge near offices. Many high rise buildings are coming up in areas like Kokapet, Nanakramguda, Lingampally and other western parts of Hyderabad.

On the other hand, the data shows the share of high-rises had shrunk to 52 per cent in the country in 2021 against 63 per cent in 2019. However, comparatively high-rise launches have increased from 291 in 2020 to 614 in 2021. The National Capital Region (NCR) saw the maximum decline of 32 per cent in total share of high-rises in 2021, followed by Pune with 17 per cent. 

Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock Group said, “We are seeing a clear shift in homebuyer preferences towards independent floors in key NCR markets like Faridabad and Gurugram. The trend in the key Southern cities of Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai is towards plotted developments.”
 

