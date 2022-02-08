STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sewage greets Langar Houz lake visitors in Hyderabad 

STP near the lake is defunct, some of the equipment is corroded and others stolen

Published: 08th February 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Plastic bags, algal overgrowth and other waste material can be seen floating on the surface of the Langar Houz lake | Vinay Madapu

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The lake in Langar Houz, which was revived with the establishment of a sewage treatment plant (STP) by the Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA) and is now being maintained by the Hyderabad  Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) by spending few a crore rupees, shows the futility of government initiatives to prevent water pollution. 

A  visit to the area exposes the prevailing condition with sewage water flowing into the lake from the surrounding localities. The lake is covered with water hyacinth and algal weeds that thrive on the nutrients provided by the sewage, leading to the eutrophication of the lake. The lake has also turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

The STP constructed near the lake to treat sewage is in defunct condition and some equipment has corroded while some parts of the plant have been stolen, due to the lack of monitoring.The compound wall of the park situated nearby has also been breached and people can be seen entering into the park from adjacent colonies through the breached portion without buying entry tickets.

The condition of the lake was raised by a citizen during the AskKTR session on Twitter. Responding to the query, MAUD Minister urged Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi to look into the polluted lake and take steps to revive it.

Based on the instructions, the Mayor along with officials inspected the lake last week. Taking note of the poor state of the lake, she directed officials to carry out cleaning and beautification works at the lake. Meanwhile, officials inspected the STP on Monday for its restoration to treat the sewage flows entering into the lake.

GHMC to revive lake

The GHMC has prepared plans to revive the lake at an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore. The urban biodiversity wing is going to carry out works at the Nizam Shahi Garden at an estimated cost of Rs 34 lakh. 

State’s reply sought on PIL highlighting plastic woes

The Telangana High Court on Monday issued notices to the State government, Pollution Control Board and the Union Environment Ministry asking them to file their replies to a PIL that alleged that authorities were ignoring Plastic Waste Management and Handling Rules of 2016. The PIL was filed by Bolisetty Omkar from Khammam. As per the guidelines, the State has to constitute a committee to ensure the implementation of these rules. State counsel A Sanjeev Kumar has sought time for appraising the court of the steps that have been taken by the State. Spandana Reddy, the counsel for the petitioner said that the State has not yet filed the counter in the matter

