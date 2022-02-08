STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Two days after suicidal jump, 14-yr-old dies in Hyderabad 

According to the police, the victim along with her family was residing on the second floor of a building at New Maruti Nagar of Chaitanyapuri.

Published: 08th February 2022 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Mental Health, Anxiety, Depression

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Class 9 student who jumped from a building at Chaitanyapuri of Rachakonda commissionerate on Friday, died undergoing treatment late on Sunday. The victim took the extreme step, after her parents admonished her to study well, the police said.

According to the police, the victim along with her family was residing on the second floor of a building at New Maruti Nagar of Chaitanyapuri. For the past few days, as she was not showing any interest in her studies, her parents admonished her and instructed her to study well.

Upset over this, she jumped from the second floor and received severe injuries. She died while undergoing treatment on Sunday. A case has been registered on a complaint by her parents. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Student Pressure Mental health
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp