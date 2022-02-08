Two days after suicidal jump, 14-yr-old dies in Hyderabad 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Class 9 student who jumped from a building at Chaitanyapuri of Rachakonda commissionerate on Friday, died undergoing treatment late on Sunday. The victim took the extreme step, after her parents admonished her to study well, the police said.

According to the police, the victim along with her family was residing on the second floor of a building at New Maruti Nagar of Chaitanyapuri. For the past few days, as she was not showing any interest in her studies, her parents admonished her and instructed her to study well.

Upset over this, she jumped from the second floor and received severe injuries. She died while undergoing treatment on Sunday. A case has been registered on a complaint by her parents.

