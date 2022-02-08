STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

What’s your Raashee? , Archana Puneeth talks about zodiac signs and more

With people looking to the stars for answers, many don’t mind wearing their zodiac sign on their sleeves, literally

Published: 08th February 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Rachel Dammala
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Remember the not-so-loved trend of ‘He’s mine - She’s mine’ or the ‘Prince-Princess’ t-shirts whose time on Instragam posts and reels was sadly short-lived, thanks to many finding them cheesy? Here’s the next thing that’s trending on the ‘gram -- zodiac apparel. Yes, you heard that right -- move over having your or your beloved’s name on your locket, ring or t-shirt. Make way for your zodiac sign that is currently ruling the reel roost.

The trend of sporting fashion based on one’s zodiac sign has been growing increasingly popular and is here to stay. And, why wouldn’t it, especially when memes, bios and even excuses have zodiac signs written all over them!

Archana Puneeth, designer and founder of Archana & Puneeth, believes that because people look to stars for answers, they don’t mind wearing their zodiac signs on their sleeves. “Since the dawn of time, humans have sought answers in the stars. Never mind that it’s considered a pseudoscience: astrology is once again in vogue as we try to make sense of our complex, unpredictable world. Its influence infiltrates even the most stylish wardrobes and jewellery boxes of our time.” 

Giving us a quick lesson about its history, she adds, “Zodiac jewellery peaked in popularity during the 1930s, the 1970s and today. People look to the stars and want their jewellery to act as a talisman during difficult, uncertain times.”

In the 1960s and 1970s, the so-called ‘Age of Aquarius’, Parisian jewellery houses responded to the booming interest in spirituality by creating gold pendants depicting the signs of the zodiac, Archana informs. “Half a century later, these vintage pieces are hugely sought after at auctions. There’s an explosion of contemporary jewellers turning to the skies for inspiration. Zodiac-inspired jewels and pieces that feature birthstones are a spiritual evolution from the pendants that have been popular for many years. Women want to wear jewellery that feels unique, and in a world where we’re all searching to feel understood, horoscopes and astrology offer the recognition we crave.”

Awkward silence at a party? You can bet your fellow partygoers will ask about the tiny symbol dangling from your wrist. Fashionista, influencer and actress Bhavya Natasha says the need for self-expression has resulted in zodiac fashion to trend again. “From chic home looks to celeb-approved outfits, there’s an overwhelming amount of these. It just makes it easier when your stars are aligned with your outfit. Astrology is a great tool for self-expression, and what is fashion if it’s not the ultimate self-expression,” she says.

Where to look for designs as you start on this trend? From Misho and Prerto to Swarovski and Tiffany & Co., some of our favourite brands are getting in on the zodiac trend, Archana tells CE. 

Divya Bopanna, another influencer from the city, is somewhat sceptical and believes the trend could be more of a marketing strategy by brands. “But for certain brands that heavily rely on the customisation, this trend could work wonders for them. They put their customers’ personality traits in style and curate a product (t-shirt, bandana, etc.) just for them.” 

Bhavya loves that brands and designers would cash in on this trend because “listening to what people want is a good thing.” Divya, on the other hand, advises people to proceed with caution. “It’s important to know why something is trending and not be fooled to join the herd. But if it matches with what you want and resonates with your personality, you should definitely go for it,” she says. 

Here are some tips

  • Wear it on your neck, earlobes, wrists or fingers, but not everywhere 
  • Pick two or three colours to base your outfit around
  • Looking fashionable is playing with propositions and leaning into contrast, so work on that
  • Make an effort to discover new brands and you’re good to go
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zodiac signs Instagram Astrology Fashion
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp