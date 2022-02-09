Newborn girl child sold by parents for Rs 80,000 rescued in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police rescued a newborn girl child, who was sold to a childless couple for Rs 80,000, and arrested the child’s parents along with two women who had bought her.Rachakonda police said, on Monday, the parents -- Durga and Srinivas -- hailing from Kamalanagar of Vanasthalipuram, already had two daughters. Recently Durga delivered another girl child.

Vanasthalipuram Inspector K Satyanarayana said that the child’s grandmother grew suspicious when the couple stopped answering her phone calls and she rushed to see the child. After inquiring in the neighbourhood, she found that the child had been sold. She later approached police. A case was file based on her complaint. Police found that the child had been sold to Dhanamma, a childless woman, through health worker Basamma. Both have been arrested.