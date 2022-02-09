STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Remembering Swami Vivekananda's time in Hyderabad

Till date, Swami Vivekananda is known for his speech at The World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago, where he represented Hinduism.

Published: 09th February 2022 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

vivekananda

Swami Vivekananda (Photo | Wikipedia)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Till date, Swami Vivekananda is known for his speech at The World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago, where he represented Hinduism. He visited Chicago on September 11, 1893 — an important date in modern history. But not many know that the philosopher had visited Secunderabad days before leaving for Chicago. He gave a speech at Mehaboob College on ‘My Mission To West’ on February 13 that year.

For this, the Rama Krishna Math has decided to recognise February 13 as ‘Vivekananda Yuva Divas’ and wants the day to be celebrated every year to inspire the youth of our country in whom Swami Vivekananda had immense faith. 

During this visit to Secunderabad, Vivekananda was hosted by Babu Madhusudan Chatterjee, the mint master of the Nizam’s Royal Mint. 

It was he who had invited him to the city to plan his Chicago speech. Vivekananda reached the city on February 10 and was received by over 500 dignitaries at the railway station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swami Vivekananda World’s Parliament of Religions Chicago
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp