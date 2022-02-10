STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad Techie dies after being hit by lorry, police on lookout for absconded driver

The lorry knocked him down from the rear side. It also ran him over before it came to a halt, the police said. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A software employee died on the spot after his bike was hit by a speeding lorry near Nagole X Roads under the Chaitanyapuri police station limits on Wednesday. According to the police, B Vinay Kumar Reddy, 25, met with the accident near Vijaya Raghavendra Tiffin Center at Snehapuri Colony when he was heading home after work. 

The lorry knocked him down from the rear side. It also ran him over before it came to a halt, the police said. Alerted by passers-by, police rushed to the accident spot and shifted his body to hospital mortuary for post-mortem.On the basis of a complaint filed by the deceased’s father Besam Narasimha Reddy, police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the absconding lorry driver. 
 

