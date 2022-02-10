Love and other words; couples from Hyderabad share ideas about their 'standards of love'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More often than not, we’re taught that ‘love’ is all about just a feeling or an emotion. It’s not until we grow up to realise that it’s more than that -- it’s effort, sacrifices, fights, reconciling, listening, maturing, accepting and growing. In the day and age of mushy, dreamy posts on social media, accompanied with cheesy cliches, love is a word used to its death.

It’s easy to be misled by first impressions, it’s only a few who keep the promise of a journey lasting a lifetime. This Valentine’s Week and ahead of World Marriage Day (February 13), Shreya Veronica speaks to couples from the city who raise the standards of what love truly is!

Sunitha Upadrashta, Singer

Sunitha has a pertinent question: is there any particular day to celebrate love? “I don’t think so. Love should be celebrated every day. For me, love is joy. If one is silent and the other is enjoying the silence, then you have to enjoy the silence together. According to me, this is a comfortable relationship and an admirable one too,” she says. Sunita, just like any other day, will rejoice love on February 14. On the day, she would be busy in a shoot and her family will be at work.

Andrew Fleming,

British Deputy High Commission for TS & AP

Andrew has a warm take on love. “It’s just a four letter word, but almost every time we hear and feel it as an emotion, our heart skips a beat -- whether it’s towards our parents, our children or those we celebrate February 14 with.” According to him, in a relationship, one should have trust, respect, kindness, but also the ability to convey through tough messages nobody else can. “Joint interests help, but also the ability to give one another space sometimes and respect each other’s interests are needed.

Most enforced departure looms those three little words, ‘I love you’ should be said without fail, even if you have quarrelled,” he says. This year, Valentine’s Day is a virtual celebration for Andrew. “My younger son will be celebrating his first valentine. I wish to experience its magic for the first time,” he says.

Abhay & Supriyo Chakraborty

For Abhay and Supriyo, who said ‘I do’ to each other as Husband and Husband last year, love is genuine. “Everyone has a different opinion on love; there is no standard definition of it. If you ask me, I would say love is genuine and that is what I have learnt from being in a relationship with Abhay for the last nine years. We are the way we are because whenever we go out to meet people, we always wear a mask and pretend.

But in front of Abhay, I don’t need to keep that mask on,” says Supriyo. The couple, who made headlines for being the first gay couple to have a wedding in Telangana, has never tried to change each other. “We accept and embrace each other the way we are. This is something our society needs to learn to do. We always try to become another version when we are in a relationship. In our case, I think, we are still the same people,” he says. Abhay and Supriyo will be spending Valentine’s in Kolkata as the latter’s family is hosting a reception for them.

Anasuya Bharadwaj, actor

Anasuya has some thought-provoking views on love. According to her, love cannot be defined; as soon as you define it, you limit it. “Every relationship has its share of ups and downs. You need to learn how to balance it out. This generation is very hasty, it loosely uses phrases such as ‘being strong’ and ‘independent’.

There is no value for each other and the idea of individuality is being abused,” she says. Anasuya and her husband Susank have their share of fights every day, but that’s no reflection of their compatibility, she says. “You just have to go with your gut and accept the person the way they are. It is not about making compromises,” she says. For the actor, days such as February 14 are just an opportunity to tell people about love. “I don’t believe in these days. I will take the opportunity to shine light on reality check. I know I will receive backlash, but this could be for something good.”

Shilpa Datla, entrepreneur

For Shilpa, love means fondness and attraction. “It’s an understanding and the bond you share with the other person. It is about accepting the other person with all their strengths and weaknesses and compromising on little things,” says the owner of Feu Dessert Bar. This Valentine’s week, Shilpa is making sure that her customers have a memorable experience through food at her cafe.



