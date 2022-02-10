'My Home Group' to build IT park in Hyderabad using eco-friendly prefabrication technology

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based real estate company My Home Group is planning to construct one of the biggest IT parks in the country. To be constructed in 75 acres in Neopolis area of Kokapet.It will be the largest such facility in Hyderabad to be built using eco-friendly prefabrication technology, it is expected to create 16 to 25 million sqft working space and attract several companies, which in turn will lead to creation of large number of jobs.

The group has so far completed more than 25 projects, covering over 35 million square feet and delivered homes to 10,000 customers.Once completed, the new IT park would open a new avenue for IT firms and it will be at least five times bigger than other IT hubs in Hyderabad. At present, the largest IT park in the city is Raheja Mindspace which was built in nearly 100 acres. Kokapet has already emerged as a commercial and residential hub and it is regarded as one of the most expensive commercial and residential locations in Hyderabad.

Apart from My Home Group, several other groups like RMZ, Meenakshi, Phoenix and ITPH are coming up with many IT parks in Nanakramguda, Puppalguda, Gachibowli, Madhapur and Raidurgam, which all together would provide more than 60 million sq.ft of space in future. At present, there is an office space of 75 million sq.ft and many reports have suggested that the space would touch 100 million sq.ft by next year.