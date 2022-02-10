Telangana DGP launches two wings to bolster fight against drugs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy, on Wednesday, inaugurated the two dedicated wings — Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) and Narcotics Investigation Supervision Wing (NISW) — to fight the menace of drugs in the State.

The H-NEW led by DCP Chakravarthy Gummi, who is currently DCP Taskforce, Hyderabad, works on the lines of specialised wings to crackdown on the drug issue from the source to the destination, while the NISW monitors the investigation of these cases till courts complete the trial to ensure conviction.

The idea to set up dedicated wings was conceived with an intention to drive out this menace. “Those financing these networks play a major role in the smuggling process. A 360-degree approach from source to destination will help neutralise these gangs. The Greyhounds, Special Investigation Branch (SIB), Counter Intelligence Cell (CI Cell) and Organisation for Counter-Terrorist Operations (OCTOPUS) were formed for a dedicated purpose and they achieved their goals as they did not deviate from their mission.

On the same lines, the Anti-Narcotics wing, which will be formed soon, will work only to fight the drug menace. With the same professionalism, speed and dedication, this wing will be one step ahead of the offenders and counter them,” Mahender Reddy added. He also said they will submit proposals for government approval for the new wing, as they have already received sanctions for personnel to be deputed to the wing.

22% conviction in drug-related cases

Hyderabad City Police saw a 22 per cent conviction rate in drug-related cases in 2021. As investigation and documentation of such casess involve several procedures and agreeing that there were some lapses on their part, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said that NISW monitors every drug-related case from the time of registering an FIR till the case reaches a logical end in the court.“The manpower of these wings will be increased gradually. The NISW will also train a few personnel from each police station on drug-related cases, the SOPs, court procedures, etc.” Anand said.The personnel chosen to work in these wings were identified only after a thorough antecedent verification and expertise in handling such cases, added Anand.