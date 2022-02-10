Uttar Dakshin concerts, rich beauty of classical music to kick-start from Hyderabad

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Uttar Dakshin, a concert series that is to be held across various cities in India, is all set to kickstart its first event in Hyderabad. Featuring two prominent artistes of international repute, Pandit Ronu Majumdar and Shashank Subramanyam, the concert represents the rich beauty of classical music, an art that is at the heart of Indian culture.

Revealing what more is in store for the concert that will be held at Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium on Sunday, organiser V Narhari shares, “This is the 11th edition of the series, which will take off in the city.

The pandemic has worsened the condition of live artistes in the country. Indian classical music does not have a great commercial market and it is ravished in a live format. That’s when we decided go ahead with this series in various formats like live and digital, so people can choose to go with whichever they find convenient.”

Speaking about the performances lined up for the event, he says, “This time we have flautists Pandit Ronu Majumdar and Shashank Subramanyam weaving their magic on stage. One of them will be accompanied by the mridangam and one will play to the tabla. It’s going to be a very entertaining jugalbandi for sure.”

Normally, Narhari says, this event is a ticketed event but “this is the first time that we would be holding such performances for free. Now that everything is slowly opening up, we hope to have people coming in large numbers to relive the experience of live music again.”

