STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Uttar Dakshin concerts, rich beauty of classical music to kick-start from Hyderabad

Uttar Dakshin, a concert series that is to be held across various cities in India, is all set to kickstart its first event in Hyderabad.

Published: 10th February 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Concert

Concert

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Uttar Dakshin, a concert series that is to be held across various cities in India, is all set to kickstart its first event in Hyderabad. Featuring two prominent artistes of international repute, Pandit Ronu Majumdar and Shashank Subramanyam, the concert represents the rich beauty of classical music, an art that is at the heart of Indian culture. 

Revealing what more is in store for the concert that will be held at Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium on Sunday, organiser V Narhari shares, “This is the 11th edition of the series, which will take off in the city.

The pandemic has worsened the condition of live artistes in the country. Indian classical music does not have a great commercial market and it is ravished in a live format. That’s when we decided go ahead with this series in various formats like live and digital, so people can choose to go with whichever they find convenient.” 

Speaking about the performances lined up for the event, he says, “This time we have flautists Pandit Ronu Majumdar and Shashank Subramanyam weaving their magic on stage. One of them will be accompanied by the mridangam and one will play to the tabla. It’s going to be a very entertaining jugalbandi for sure.” 

Normally, Narhari says, this event is a ticketed event but “this is the first time that we would be holding such performances for free. Now that everything is slowly opening up, we hope to have people coming in large numbers to relive the experience of live music again.” 

It’ll feature two prominent artistes, Pandit Ronu Majumdar and Shashank Subramanyam

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar dakshin V Narhari Artistes Magic
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp