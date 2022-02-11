58-year-old sexually assaults stray dog in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a revolting and disgusting act, a 58-year-old person allegedly indulged in an unnatural sexual act with a stray dog in Narasimhulu Basthi in Nallakunta police station limits here.The police registered a case against the assailant - Mallesh - after animal lovers who watched the horrendous act on CCTV footage lodged a complaint against him.

According to the police, the incident happened three days ago. Inquiries revealed that the accused was staying in the area along with his wife. While his wife was working, he was at home due to health issues. On Tuesday, he was caught on camera sexually assaulting a stray dog, Inspector of Police M Ravi said.