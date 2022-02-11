STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Circulating fake currency notes,gang of nine busted in Hyderabad

On this clue, police nabbed other members of the gang, including kingpin Ogireddy Venkata Krishna Reddy, who hails from East Godavari.

Published: 11th February 2022 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sleuths of LB Nagar police station of Rachakonda Commissionerate, on Thursday, arrested a nine-member gang, which was circulating fake currency in denominations of Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100. Fake currency worth Rs 3.22 lakh and printing material were seized. Two more gang members are on the run, Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said. 

Police had arrested one of the accused P V Seshaiah in a robbery case. He confessed to circulating fake currency. On this clue, police nabbed other members of the gang, including kingpin Ogireddy Venkata Krishna Reddy, who hails from East Godavari.

