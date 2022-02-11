STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Duo get life term imprisonment for raping 70-year-old woman in Hyderabad

They took the victim to their house and made her consume alcohol in more quantity, due to which she slipped into a semi-conscious state.

Stop Rape

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chinnappa Anthony George (50) and Nenavath Vijay Kumar (53), accused of trapping a 70-year-old woman by offering her alcohol and raping her at Malkajgiri in 2019, have been convicted to undergo life imprisonment for life. The Special Court for Atrocities Against Women which conducted the trial, also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each of them.

In December 2019, the victim was waiting at Mirjalguda X roads of Malkajgiri. The accused noticed her, and offered her alcohol. They took the victim to their house and made her consume alcohol in more quantity, due to which she slipped into a semi-conscious state.

Taking advantage of the victim’s situation, they raped her.However, as the victim raised an alarm, neighbours came to the spot, rescued her and alerted the police. On a complaint by the woman, a case was registered and the duo were arrested and sent to remand.

