Goon barges into hospital in Hyderabad, threatens to kill patients

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fareed alias Khaja Fareeduddin Quadri (27), a rowdy sheeter who was being chased by the police for stealing a scooter, barged into the emergency ward of Apple Hospital at Tolichowki on Thursday, threatening to kill patients with a knife. Golconda police managed to overpower him with great difficulty and took him into custody.

Two knives and a scooter were recovered from him, said K Chandrasheker Reddy, Inspector, Golconda. Alerted by Banjara Hills police about the theft of a scooter, Golconda sleuths started vehicle checking at Tolichowki X road. They spotted Fareed and tried to stop him, but he sped in the reverse direction. In the process, he fell from the vehicle and started running. Fareed barged into the emergency ward of Apple Hospital.

When police followed him, he took out a knife from his pocket and threatened to kill patients in the ward. However, he was overpowered and produced in court which sent him to remand. Fareed was involved in 16 cases in the past. On Wednesday night, he stole a car in Malkajgiri and was coming towards MLA Colony in Banjara Hills. In the process, he crashed into a patrol vehicle. He left the car on the spot, intercepted a scooter, threatened the rider and sped away with it.