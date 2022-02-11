Hyderabad fired cop held for his role in land dispute and blackmail

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Allam Kishan Rao, who was terminated as a Reserve Inspector from the police department, was arrested by Jubilee Hills police for his role in a land dispute and threatening victims with firearms. Kishan Rao took Rs 39 lakh from a person for settling a land dispute.

When the victim demanded the money back as the work was not completed, he threatened the victim with false cases. Two air rifles, an air gun, a cigarette lighter in the form of a pistol, a huge number of promissory notes, demonetised currency, liquor, four SUVs and a car were seized from him, said ACP Banjara Hills.