Hyderabad fired cop held for his role in land dispute and blackmail

When the victim demanded the money back as the work was not completed, he threatened the victim with false cases. 

Published: 11th February 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Allam Kishan Rao, who was terminated as a Reserve Inspector from the police department, was arrested by Jubilee Hills police for his role in a land dispute and threatening victims with firearms. Kishan Rao took Rs 39 lakh from a person for settling a land dispute.

When the victim demanded the money back as the work was not completed, he threatened the victim with false cases. Two air rifles, an air gun, a cigarette lighter in the form of a pistol, a huge number of promissory notes, demonetised currency, liquor, four SUVs and a car were seized from him, said ACP Banjara Hills.

