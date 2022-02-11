STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sarpanch of Pudoor Gram Panchayat in Hyderabad held for taking bribe

The ACB sleuths recovered the money from his car, following which a chemical test was conducted.

Published: 11th February 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Bribe, corruption

Image used for representational purposes ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ithaboina Babu, Sarpanch of Pudoor Gram Panchayat in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, was caught while receiving Rs 5 lakh by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Telangana.He had demanded Rs 10 lakh from S Srinivasa Rao of Old Alwal to issue permission for construction of a farm house on his land in Poodur Village.

When Babu refused to issue permission without the money, Rao lodged a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Based on the complaint, the officials laid a trap for the Sarpanch when he was going to receive the first instalment of the money he had demanded from the complainant. The ACB sleuths recovered the money from his car, following which a chemical test was conducted. The test yielded positive results, and the Sarpanch was arrested. 

