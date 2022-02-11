STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Send revised indents for Srisailam’, KRMB requests Andhra and Telangana

In a letter, the KRMB recalled that AP’s indent was for 9.07 tmcft from January 24 to May 31, 2022, and Telangana’s indent was for 27 tmcft from January 24 to April 30, 2022. 

Published: 11th February 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

As Srisailam is brimming with water, the officials demanded that the KRMB Board meeting should decide the water sharing between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the current water year.

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the water level at Srisailam is at 809.90 feet, which is much below the  Minimum Draw Down Level (MDDL) of 834 feet, the KRMB on Thursday wanted AP and Telangana to furnish the revised indents for drinking water requirements up to May 31. In a letter, the KRMB recalled that AP’s indent was for 9.07 tmcft from January 24 to May 31, 2022, and Telangana’s indent was for 27 tmcft from January 24 to April 30, 2022. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Minimum Draw Down Level KRMB Telengana
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp