‘Send revised indents for Srisailam’, KRMB requests Andhra and Telengana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the water level at Srisailam is at 809.90 feet, which is much below the Minimum Draw Down Level (MDDL) of 834 feet, the KRMB on Thursday wanted AP and Telangana to furnish the revised indents for drinking water requirements up to May 31. In a letter, the KRMB recalled that AP’s indent was for 9.07 tmcft from January 24 to May 31, 2022, and Telangana’s indent was for 27 tmcft from January 24 to April 30, 2022.