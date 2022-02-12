Fish n’ Chips: Eat your way through Britain’s history here in Hyderabad 

Vishal Fernandes By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Think of traditional British cuisine and stereotypical visions of bland, dull food come to mind. But thankfully, this nation has become a melting pot of ethnicities over the centuries, transforming Britain’s food culture into a fabulous, smorgasbord of global fare.

However, a British classic which has withstood the international culinary invasion is the legendary Fish & Chips. I’m talking about that deep-fried, battered fish which deafens you with a loud crunch when you cut into it, revealing tender, snow-white flakes of haddock; and its partner in deliciousness — those chunky chips. These double-fried, golden batons are immersed in oil to soften the potato the first time and to obtain that wonderful, crispy exterior, the second.

They are generously sprinkled with salt and splashes of vinegar and in the olden days, being wrapped in newspaper made the whole gastronomical experience complete. That practice has since ended due to hygiene concerns, considering ink probably isn’t the safest thing to garnish your food with!

This iconic dish has an interesting history behind it. The style of cooking fish that is dipped in batter and deep fried can be traced back to the early 1800s. The theory is that it was brought to Britain by Jewish immigrants from Portugal and Spain.

The serving of chips was first recorded in Oldham in North England in 1860. Years later, Belgian immigrants in Dundee, Scotland, started selling chips to the locals as a snack. But it’s still a mystery as to when these two components joined together to become the wholesome meal we know now.

London and Lancashire have both staked claims to creating the actual meal, further fuelling the North and South divide which seems to exist in every walk of life in Britain!

As time went on, commercial fishing techniques became more advanced, thereby increasing the availability of fish and reducing the price. This turned the dish into a staple for the working classes. In the 1930s, there were more than 35,000 fish-and-chip shops dotted all over Britain. Today, this number has decreased to 10,500, but they still beat other fast-food outlets by a long way.

I’ve toured across England and Scotland in 2019, the tempting aroma of freshly fried fish and chips wafting from the local ‘chippy’ (as fish and chip shops are colloquially called) was enough for me to make it a staple each day. Sheraton Hyderabad’s Sunday brunch and Taj Krishna Hyderabad are some of my favourite places in the city to catch in on this delicious.

(Vishal Fernandes is a business traveller and a luxury lifestyle blogger)