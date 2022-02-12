‘Hire & steal’ gang of three arrested in Hyderabad 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three interstate automobile offenders, Guddati Mahesh Nuthan Kumar, Shaik Munwar and Konda Sai Madan, were arrested by Chaitanyapuri police on Friday. Renting four-wheelers and two-wheelers from automobile rental platforms using fake ID cards and stealing the cars is their modus operandi.

The mastermind, Mahesh, has been arrested four times earlier, by Malakpet police in 2017, Bhimavaram in 2018, SR Nagar in 2019 and from Madhapur in March, 2021. Mahesh recruited two others Munawar and Sai, who are private employees seeking some easy money. He would hire high-end cars and two-wheelers in the names of offices and steal them.

He unplugged the GPS devices fixed in the cars and change the vehicle number as well. While staying in working hostel rooms, Mahesh used to steal Adadhar and PAN Cards from his room-mates and use the same to rent the cars. Since 2016, 15 cases have booked against him and in 2021 alone nine cases were booked in different metro cities of country. The gang stole vehicles from Zoom Cars, Drivezy and Royal Brother Two-Wheeler Self Drive by submitting fake ID cards. The trio were produced in court.