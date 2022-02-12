STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Hire & steal’ gang of three arrested in Hyderabad 

Three interstate automobile offenders, Guddati Mahesh Nuthan Kumar, Shaik Munwar and Konda Sai Madan, were arrested by Chaitanyapuri police on Friday.

Published: 12th February 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representative purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three interstate automobile offenders, Guddati Mahesh Nuthan Kumar, Shaik Munwar and Konda Sai Madan, were arrested by Chaitanyapuri police on Friday. Renting four-wheelers and two-wheelers from automobile rental platforms using fake ID cards and stealing the cars is their modus operandi.

The mastermind, Mahesh, has been arrested four times earlier, by Malakpet police in 2017, Bhimavaram in 2018, SR Nagar in 2019 and from Madhapur in March, 2021. Mahesh recruited two others Munawar and Sai, who are private employees seeking some easy money. He would hire high-end cars and two-wheelers in the names of offices and steal them.

He unplugged the GPS devices fixed in the cars and change the vehicle number as well. While staying in working hostel rooms, Mahesh used to steal Adadhar and PAN Cards from his room-mates and use the same to rent the cars. Since 2016, 15 cases have booked against him and in 2021 alone nine cases were booked in different metro cities of country. The gang stole vehicles from Zoom Cars, Drivezy and Royal Brother Two-Wheeler Self Drive by submitting fake ID cards. The trio were produced in court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Automobile Fake ID GPS Rental platform
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp