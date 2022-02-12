STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Two hash oil peddlers nabbed in Hyderabad

They transported one or two litres of oil from Araku and sold in quantities of 5 ml to users in the city.

Published: 12th February 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Rachakonda’s Malkajgiri zone nabbed two drug peddlers, including a bike theft offender at Jawaharnagar and seized one litre of hashish oil from them on Friday. 

Racharla Ganesh and Kosanipogu Rakesh procured the oil from Araku agency area and supplied it to users in different parts of the city. Their associates Ravi and Lokesh, and Nandu the supplier from Araku are absconding. Rakesh was into the event management business and Ganesh was working for him. They began as users and became suppliers themselves. 

As ganja has become hard to get, they made a plan to supply hash oil. They transported one or two litres of oil from Araku and sold in quantities of 5 ml to users in the city. The duo along with the seized material was handed over to Jawaharnagar police. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Special Operations Team Drug peddlers Hashish oil Ganja
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp