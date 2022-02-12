Two hash oil peddlers nabbed in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Rachakonda’s Malkajgiri zone nabbed two drug peddlers, including a bike theft offender at Jawaharnagar and seized one litre of hashish oil from them on Friday.

Racharla Ganesh and Kosanipogu Rakesh procured the oil from Araku agency area and supplied it to users in different parts of the city. Their associates Ravi and Lokesh, and Nandu the supplier from Araku are absconding. Rakesh was into the event management business and Ganesh was working for him. They began as users and became suppliers themselves.

As ganja has become hard to get, they made a plan to supply hash oil. They transported one or two litres of oil from Araku and sold in quantities of 5 ml to users in the city. The duo along with the seized material was handed over to Jawaharnagar police.