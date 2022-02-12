STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
What’s brewing! Beers for Hyderabadis to beat sultry weather

With many having travelled and exposed to various kinds of tastes, Hyderabadis are game to experiment with whatever looks new and promising on the menu.

Published: 12th February 2022 05:44 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Summer is round the corner and what better than beer to spread cheer! Having chilled beer along with friends and loved ones make for some of the best memories amid the sultry weather.With many having travelled and exposed to various kinds of tastes, Hyderabadis are game to experiment with whatever looks new and promising on the menu.

Capitalising on this are breweries in town which have been coming up with some interesting concepts and tastes. Here are some cool beers (literally) that popular places in the city are brewing.

Strawberry Cider
Walk into Iron Hill this Valentine’s weekend for some Strawberry Cider. According to Raj Reddy, the operations manager, this brew is a hit every year. As the name suggests, strawberry pulp is the main ingredient and the beer has 4 per cent alcohol. Also, what’s summer without mangoes? The Mango Cider is a ‘hot’ favourite, followed by peach and apple ciders! 

Price:Rs 299 for a glass, Rs 899 for a pitcher

Where: Iron Hill Brewery, KPHB

Imperial Red Ale
This one’s  a rich, malty beer with caramel and slightly roasted notes of the different malts that go into it. While hop seeds give this beer a fruity finish, the beer makes for a smooth and crisp summer drink. “This also happens to be our V-Day special brew at Prost. It has 7 per cent ABV (Alcohol By Volume) and 24 IBU (International Bitterness Units). One can hop in any time to enjoy this new flavour of love,” says bar manager Prakhar Singal.

Price: Rs 380 for a glass, Rs 1,050 for a pitcher

Where: Prost, Jubilee Hills, Road No. 45

Triple Wheat Beer
Forge is know for its flavours of the month. Currently, their specials include the Strawberry Cider, Apple Cider and Triple Wheat Beer which is made out of Belgium wheat. The alcohol per cent is around 4.5-5.5 percent. However, the Strawberry Cider is highly carbonated, with  and ABV of 3.5 and zero bitterness, says manager Alex.

Price: Rs 359 onwards for a glass, Rs 979 for a pitcher

Where: Forge, Jubilee Hills Road No. 45

Fennel Seed Beer
This summer, Zero 40 is pushing its wheat and cereal beers. Satyam from the brewery department tells us that the pub is also serving barley, which has about 5.5-6 per cent alcohol. The Fennel seed Beer is another favourite this season 

Price: Rs 349 for a glass, Rs 1,050 for a pitcher

Where: Zero 40, Financial District

By SHREYA VERONICA


 

